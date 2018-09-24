Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Cadott High School
Cadott High School is seen in this photo from Thursday, March 12, 2015.

 ROD STETZER, The Herald

A Chippewa County school has been chosen to receive mental-health training during the 2018-2019 school year.

Thirty staff members from the Cadott Junior/Senior High School will receive "mindfulness training" from a Mental Health Matters grant, according to MHM statement Monday.

A Cadott school district employee called mindfulness "an invaluable resource."

"These trainings will guide both students and teachers in living a more positive, productive and graceful life,” said Cheyenne Hei, a Cadott School District speech-language pathologist.

Mindfulness training is meant to "improve attendance, motivation and focus," according to the statement.

Cadott school staff will participate in six training sessions, then apply "mindfulness practice" for other staff and their students.

MHM is a group of Chippewa and Eau Claire County organizations aimed at improving children's mental health.

