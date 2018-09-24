A Chippewa County school has been chosen to receive mental-health training during the 2018-2019 school year.
Thirty staff members from the Cadott Junior/Senior High School will receive "mindfulness training" from a Mental Health Matters grant, according to MHM statement Monday.
A Cadott school district employee called mindfulness "an invaluable resource."
"These trainings will guide both students and teachers in living a more positive, productive and graceful life,” said Cheyenne Hei, a Cadott School District speech-language pathologist.
Mindfulness training is meant to "improve attendance, motivation and focus," according to the statement.
Cadott school staff will participate in six training sessions, then apply "mindfulness practice" for other staff and their students.
MHM is a group of Chippewa and Eau Claire County organizations aimed at improving children's mental health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.