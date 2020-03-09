Calan to deliver powerful performance of Welsh music at Heyde Center

In a city filled with rock, country and folk music, Chippewa Falls is about to experience the music of a European culture many may be unfamiliar with but could end up enthralled by.
Calan is a Welsh band hailing from the country of Wales in the United Kingdom who will be making its way to the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls on Friday.
The group’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth. Tickets are available at the Heyde Center box office and online on the Heyde Center website.
Fiddles, guitar, accordion and bagpipes are just a few of the instruments that adorn the stage during Calan’s performances. The band members pride themselves on delivering performances of traditional Welsh music in a style accessible to a modern audience.
Calan incorporates infectious rhythms and high-voltage routines into the traditional music of Wales. The group also plays unique instruments such as fiddles, whistles and an instrument called a pibgorn made from a wooden pipe and the horns of a bull.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said Calan will bring a new genre of music to the Chippewa Valley and those looking for a new musical experience will be delighted by Calan’s performance.
“Those in attendance will be explore a whole new music style and culture,” Johnson said. “They are an extremely talented group playing music you don’t hear a whole lot around this area. It will be a lot of fun, and tickets aren’t too expensive either, so we are looking forward to it.”
Starting initially by busking on the streets of Cardiff in their home country, Calan’s members raised enough money to pay for their university cots and now are able to tour throughout Europe and North America. The band was honored recently to perform alongside international opera singer Bryn Terfel and former The Police front man, Sting at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of Bryn Terfel’s 50th birthday party.
Another aspect of Calan’s performances Johnson adores is the fact the group incorporates other performance aspects into their live show, including (but not limited to) dancing.
“I love the fact they also incorporate dancing into their performances,” Johnson said. “It adds a bit of percussion to the music which is really fascinating. There are people who can sing really well, but it’s harder to find someone or a group who can put on a performance with multiple aspects to it. They also use instruments we don’t commonly see in bands, like bagpipes, so it will be really exciting and fun.”
Johnson said the reason the Heyde Center brings in diverse artists from unique backgrounds like Calan, and Dom Flemons last week, is to help members of the community open their minds to new ideas, new music and to gain a new perspective on what other countries have to offer the world.
“When we bring in different artists from around the world we get people coming into the Heyde Center from such diverse backgrounds,” Johnson said. “Those who’ve taken a chance and come to any kind of new performance have discovered a love and a passion for something they’ve never thought of before. That’s why it’s important for the Heyde Center to be able to provide these kind of offerings, so people can explore, grow and expand their understanding of the world.”
Whether you are familiar will traditional Welsh music, or can even find Wales on a map, Calan’s performance Friday at the Heyde Center is bound to hold the audience’s attention from start to finish.