Camera Club shares 2020 competition results

The La Crosse Area Camera Club’s “End of Year 2020” competition was delayed due to the pandemic.

The best images from the monthly competitions are judged by three qualified individuals who are not members of the club. This year, award winners included:

Image of the Year: “Abandoned Machinery” by Sue Retzlaff.

A Group Photographer of the Year: Brian Narveson, whose submissions included pieces titled, “Milky Way over Arches NP” and “Engineer of Steam Train 173.”

B Group Photographer of the Year: John McCormack, whose subm

issions included a piece titled, “Get off my back.”

For more information, visit us at www.lacrosseareacameraclub.org.

At this time La Crosse Area Camera Club meets via Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, September through May. The club offers educational programs, field trips, volunteer opportunities, and monthly competitions. Prospective members may contact the club through the website for information on attending a Zoom meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0