3 candidates on April ballot for Chippewa Falls school board
Three candidates have filed paperwork for the two open seats on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District school board.

Incumbent Peter Lehmann, Dennis Fehr and Kevin Swift filed paper will be on the April 7 ballot.

Board member Amy Mason previously filed paper of noncandidacy. Her last board meeting is March 17. She has served on the board since April 2011 and was board president in 2016 and 2017.

The new board members will be sworn in at the Apr. 27 meeting.

