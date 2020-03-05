3 candidates on April ballot for Chippewa Falls school board

Three candidates have filed paperwork for the two open seats on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District school board.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent Peter Lehmann, Dennis Fehr and Kevin Swift filed paper will be on the April 7 ballot.

Board member Amy Mason previously filed paper of noncandidacy. Her last board meeting is March 17. She has served on the board since April 2011 and was board president in 2016 and 2017.

The new board members will be sworn in at the Apr. 27 meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0