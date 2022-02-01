Cardinal Care program prioritizes mental health of CFAUSD students and families

As the pandemic rages on, mental health continues to be a priority in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, with continued reinvestment occurring daily.

The Cardinal Care program is a series of avenues students may utilize to access therapy and other mental health services within each school in the CFAUSD.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for these services, said Jamie Ganske, director of Mental Health and Resiliency in the district.

“I feel our schools have gotten much more comfortable with learning what supports are available and being able to educate the parents on the supports available,” Ganske said. “That also helps the referral process overall for our students, so having that level of trust helps students feel more comfortable. We have also seen increased levels of anxiety and depression during the pandemic, so our services are becoming more-and-more in-demand.”

The backbone of the Cardinal Care program is its interconnected systems framework. This program allows the community clinicians in the area to come into school buildings in order to co-facilitate small groups, offer staff members consultation, offer staff professional development and more.

The systems blends school behavior systems with a mental health system of support to improve educational outcomes for all students.

The student based mental health program began in the 2014-15 school year with one therapist and saw about 20 students utilizing program. Now the program serves over 200 students, each year growing exponentially in the number of new students utilizing the services.

“There are a lot of people who now know about this program, and I hear nothing but great responses about this,” school board member Kevin Swift said. “We’re pretty lucky in this district, because most schools don’t have this great of access to mental health care as we do.”

In addition to offering therapeutic services for students, the Cardinal Care program is adding free parent coaching in 2022. The district will offer four free parent coaching sessions and four free counseling sessions per family. This is an additional support for families interested in implementing positive changes in their home. Parent coaches provide tools, ideas and support; they are not providing therapy.

Many of these services are funded through the Project A.W.A.R.E (Advancing Wellness & Resiliency in Education) five-year grant which the district is in the third year of a five year grant cycle for.

The Cardinal Care program will continue to advocate for the mental well being of students and their families, and the CFAUSD plans on funding its programs after the current grant funding runs out in two years.

For more information on the Cardinal Care program you can visit its website cardinalcare.com.

