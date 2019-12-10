Residents in and around Chippewa Falls are invited to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions via screenings by Life Line Screening on Dec. 20 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2213, 2588 Hallie Road.
Screenings can check for plaque build-up in the arteries and review HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, bone density and kidney and thyroid function.
Packages start at $149 and can be tailored to the attendee. Customers can also inquire about the Wellness Gold Membership Program, which allows payment over time.
Visit lifelinescreening.com or call 1-877-237-1287 to register for a screening or learn more.
