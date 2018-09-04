A $50,000 cash bond has been set for the Chippewa Falls man who fled from authorities and spurred a police pursuit in the Lake Hallie area Friday.
The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office argued that Girard R. Jones, 41, of 928 1st Ave., is a “significant flight risk,” according to online court records.
Authorities charged Jones in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday.
Jones is the suspect of a domestic incident that left a woman in critical condition with “severe head trauma,” according to an Eau Claire Police Department press release.
Jones claimed the victim jumped out of a moving vehicle in the Eau Claire area of North Clairemont Avenue, police said.
At 4:08 a.m. Friday, the Eau Claire Police Department was called to a local medical facility, where a woman was dropped off with severe injuries, according to the press release.
Jones, the suspect, was found at a Chippewa Falls area residence. Officers “attempted to peacefully take him into custody as he left the residence,” but Jones fled in a vehicle.
Shots were fired during the pursuit, according to the press release.
Authorities took Jones into custody in the Melby Road-Highway 53 area.
Detectives found evidence that an incident took place at the North Clairemont Avenue area.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim is still in critical condition, police said
Jones has been charged with a felony, domestic first-degree reckless endangering safety-repeater, and two misdemeanors: domestic duty to aid victim or report crime-repeater and domestic violate foreign protection order-repeater.
Jones made an initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim is in a coma, according to a court record of the appearance.
A preliminary hearing for Jones is slated for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating the domestic incident. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the police pursuit.
