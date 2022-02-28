Cat burglar: Homeless woman accused of stealing cat from Lake Hallie home

A homeless woman accused of entering a Lake Hallie home and stealing a cat has been charged in Chippewa County Court.

Traci L. Curtis, 49, was charged with criminal trespass to dwelling, theft of movable property, intentional catnapping, and bail jumping. In court records, Curtis is described as homeless but living in the Chippewa Falls area. She will make her first court appearance March 9 before Judge James Isaacson.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Hallie officer was called to a home Jan. 20 for a report that Curtis had entered a home through a rear door without permission, and left with their cat.

A resident of the house talked with Curtis, and the cat walked up to Curtis. The resident left the room; when the resident returned Curtis and the cat were gone. Attempts to later contact Curtis were unsuccessful.

When the officer spoke to Curtis, she claimed the cat was hers. Curtis said she had some health issues, was missing her cats, and decided to leave with it.

Curtis claimed that someone from the home waved at her and invited her in; the residents there disputed that claim.

Finally, on Feb. 7, the victims contacted the dispatch center and informed officers that their cat had been returned to them. A "random person" had dropped off the animal.

Court records show that Curtis was charged in July 2021 with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. That matter also will be reviewed at the March 9 hearing. In 2017, she pleaded guilty to possession of an illegally obtained prescription and disorderly conduct and was placed on probation for two years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0