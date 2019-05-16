A longtime local company was honored for advancing the construction industry in the Chippewa Valley by a local economic development group.
The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation gave Kurth Sheet Metal Inc. their Chippewa County Construction Industry Partner of the Year award at their recent yearly award ceremony.
The winning businesses are nominated and then reviewed by the CCEDC, with the goal of honoring organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change for the Chippewa Valley.
Kurth Heating & Cooling — Kurth Sheet Metal Inc., is a customer focused heating and cooling specialist serving Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and surrounding areas since 1935.
They're based in Lake Hallie.
Kent Schroeder, Kurth president, said being employee owned was one of the many things that helped them give great service.
“We’re well established,” Schroeder said. “We’ve got a great bunch of people.”
The company has a range of services.
They’re a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer offering furnace and air conditioner sales and installation, plus they do repairs and preventative maintenance on all types of furnaces and air conditioners, as well as round the clock emergency service.
In addition to heating and cooling related services, they also have their custom sheet metal fabrication business.
