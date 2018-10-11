City officials and community members are slated to honor the opening of Chippewa Falls’ Riverfront Park, 12 S. Bridge St., on Sunday with a celebration.
The free event will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
Live reggae, funk and rock music from band Irie Sol of Eau Claire and the Twin Cities will be offered.
The second phase of the park’s construction is wrapping up this fall with an amphitheater stage, fountain, restroom foundations and lighting.
A third phase of construction is expected to follow.
The event is hosted by Chippewa Falls Main Street; GO Chippewa Falls; the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
