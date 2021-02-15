Census Bureau delays data submission indefinitely, local state representative reacts

An unprecedented national delay is causing some turmoil at the state government level.
The Census Bureau has once again delayed its reporting of polling numbers due to undisclosed issues.
The updated deadline was last set for the end of 2020, but the deadline was not met. The census data influences how many House seats each state gets how determines the amount of federal funding allotted to each state.
In a statement the Census Bureau said it will not submit the official numbers until the data is complete and accurate.
“As issues that could affect the accuracy of the data are detected, they are corrected,” the statement said. “The schedule for reporting this data is not static. Projected dates are fluid.”
State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) issued the following statement regarding the massive delays:
“After it has finished collecting data, the United States Census Bureau must release it to states,” Bernier said. The statutory deadline for this will be April 1, 2021. This is important for a multitude of reasons. In Wisconsin, our Constitution calls for redistricting to be done in the session after the Census (done in 2020). This long process must be completed on time to meet our Constitutional obligations as well as to ensure we have district lines drawn in time for the next election.”
Bernier said she believes the delays are an effort by the Biden administration to undermine the initial plans and policies put into place by former President Trump.
“The Biden Administration indicated on February 12th that they will be blowing past this deadline by nearly six months, with an expected date of September 30th. This half-year delay will force states and all local units of government to scramble to apportion legislative seats in time for elections. The U.S. Congress and the Biden Administration must act quickly to resolve this unprecedented and unacceptable delay.”
The Census Bureau plans to have complete data submitted within the next few months.