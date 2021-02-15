Census Bureau delays data submission indefinitely, local state representative reacts

An unprecedented national delay is causing some turmoil at the state government level.

The Census Bureau has once again delayed its reporting of polling numbers due to undisclosed issues.

The updated deadline was last set for the end of 2020, but the deadline was not met. The census data influences how many House seats each state gets how determines the amount of federal funding allotted to each state.

In a statement the Census Bureau said it will not submit the official numbers until the data is complete and accurate.

“As issues that could affect the accuracy of the data are detected, they are corrected,” the statement said. “The schedule for reporting this data is not static. Projected dates are fluid.”

State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) issued the following statement regarding the massive delays: