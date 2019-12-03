CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved its 2020 budget Tuesday, which calls for a 3.67% increase in the property tax levy.
The city's overall budget is $13.06 million, up 0.95% from this year's $12.94 million.
The levy climbed roughly $260,000, from $7,128,982 to $7,390,651. Property taxes comprise 44% of the overall budget.
The mill rate climbed 3.2%, from $9.68 per $1,000 valuation to $9.99 per $1,000 valuation. That means a home valued at $150,000 will see a property tax increase of roughly $46 more than in 2019.
There was no debate among council members, and no amendments were presented. No one from the public spoke before the vote.
City finance director Lynne Bauer presented a synopsis of the budget, showing that additional spending for 2020 includes camera maintenance in the parks, electrical upgrades in Erickson Park, computer software for the library, and renovations for the municipal pool.
"The departments were instructed to come in with a zero percent increase in their operational," Bauer said.
No staff were added this year; the city increased hours for just one city employee, adding five hours a week for a fire department clerical worker.
The city has settled its contract with the police union. Police officers were given a slight wage increase in an effort to retain more staff, she added.
Chippewa Falls saw a 1.7% increase in net new construction, she said.
Mayor Greg Hoffman praised Bauer and the budget committee for their work in putting the budget together.
"It's a very strenuous, hard job, and you accomplished it with minimal impact on the community," Hoffman said.
However, Hoffman said the city may need to look at different ways to generate more revenue in the future.
"None of us want a referendum, but we do need more officers, and other workers in the street department," Hoffman said.
CFPD Alumni Association tops fundraising goal
The CFPD Alumni Association gave an update on fundraising efforts on behalf of the police department. A fundraiser event was recently held at the Fill-Inn restaurant to raise money for a family room in the police station, where sensitive interviews are conducted.
The room will offer everything from furniture to spare car seats and clothing. The family room will move to a larger room in the building that had been a break room.
The goal was to raise $6,000, but through donations and raffle sales, the group was able to present a check of $8,200 to the department.
The Association raises money for other department activities, allowing them to do events like the "Citizens Academy," where a select group of city residents each year go through a course to learn about being an officer. The Police Department hosts an annual basketball game where officers square off with Special Olympics athletes, and the Association helps coordinate that event.
