A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
David L. Hendrix, 56, 1555 Nicholas Lane, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of possessing child pornography.
Judge Steve Cray released Hendrix on a signature bond, with an order to not possess any electronic devices that can access the Internet. Hendrix also must surrender his passport. Cray said he had concerns that Hendrix had connections outside the country and was possibly a flight risk.
Hendrix will return to court Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.