{{featured_button_text}}

A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Daniel L. Sloan, 56, 1931 Highway OO, was arrested Jan. 18 for OWI-6th offense and possession of marijuana. Sloan appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court.

Judge Steve Gibbs released Sloan on a signature bond, and set a return court date for March 3.

The Bloomer Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report was immediately available.

Online court records show Sloan was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2013 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.