CF man held in pedestrian death

A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested after being accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Trevor J. Plemon, 24, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday on possible charges of causing injury or death while under the influence of an intoxicant or drug-second offense, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said.

Plemon is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Plemon is accused of hitting Christine J. Prueher, 63, of Greenfield, who died from her injuries.

The car-pedestrian crash occurred at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Highway 40, Kowalczyk said.

A Gibson Water Care box truck, driven by Plemon, was westbound on Highway 64 when it struck Prueher on a curve in the roadway.

Prueher was taken to an area hospital, then was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire. She underwent surgery, but died from her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

“The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking any persons who may have witnessed the activity of the truck or the female pedestrian in this area around that time frame to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7701,” Kowalczyk said.

