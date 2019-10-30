The Chippewa Falls school budget is approved and the resulting changes are trending toward positive.
During a budget hearing meeting Tuesday night in Chippewa Falls, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District voted to approve the new annual budget proposed. The budget makes a few changes to accommodate the referendum building project and address a few needs the district believes have become priorities.
Business manager Chad Trowbridge said the process to approve the new budget including an immense amount of planning and addressing the needs in both the community and the district.
“There’s a level of excitement around the processes we have in the district,” Trowbridge said. “I don’t think any one of us could imagine working in a system that doesn’t have this prioritization, not only in what our goals are, but also how we align those with our budget. If we had an infinite number of dollars our focus might be a bit different, but we have limited revenue caps in Wisconsin so we have a finite number of resources. So, we have to balance those with what our highest priorities are. This process helps us get there."
A few notable changes the district made in its newly approved budget are expenditures will be up 4.12 percent ($2,445,594.44), the tax levy will increase .59 percent ($155,408), equalized value in the district increased 9.45 percent (an additional $269,912,419), state aid will increase 4.03 percent ($1,183,765) and revenues will increase 4.12 percent ($2,445,594.44)
An area Trowbridge said is of significant value and something the district should hang its hat on is the district mill rate is decreasing 8.1 percent. The mill rate is the amount of property tax dollars levied for each $1,000 of tax property value. This will bring the district's share of property taxes down before factoring in other sources contributing to the tax.
Trowbridge said even though enrollment is down .89 percent (45 students) from the previous year, the district is planning to have an equal or larger enrollment in the near future as the area is continuing to thrive and expand both its population and the opportunities it affords.
"We live in a community that’s been growing,” Trowbridge said. “If you look around there is a lot of business development, there’s a lot of housing development and there’s a lot of opportunities in the future for Chippewa Falls. It’s an awesome time for our community and an awesome time for our school board as we continue to grow.”
After the approval of the new budget Tuesday, a few key takeaways were offered to summarize the effects of the new budget on the community.
The new budget indicates the districts holds an Aa2 bond rating of excellent, a recent debt of $55 million was issued to fund the referendum building projects at the new Stillson Elementary Building, Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School and the district has its debt capacity of $257 million intact.
The budget hearing was held in tandem with the academic annual report, Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said, because the two areas continue to become more and more intertwined as time goes by.
“The reason why the annual report is part of our budget hearing is because the factors included in it serve as inputs for our budget process,” Eliopoulos said. “We look at what our needs and priorities are and we’ve been very deliberate with looking at our priorities and aligning our resources to fit those priorities. The process involves a lot of hands from everyone from teachers, to principals, to directors, to the finance department and the community. Doing this and aligning it with a strategic plan will help us meet our goals.”
