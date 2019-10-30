The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shared its annual report during a special budget hearing meeting Tuesday night in Chippewa Falls and the results are overwhelmingly positive.
The annual report shows the 5,184 students’ progress in a variety of areas and shows where the pre-K to 12th graders rank on a state level compared to other districts.
Sue Kern, director of curriculum and instruction, said the results have been positive and the success of the district can be attributed to positive planning and having clearly defined goals and means to achieve those goals.
“These are moves in the right direction,” Kern said. “This is the result of our intentional planning with our students and looking at the skill and knowledge areas where we were seeing gaps and working very intently to make sure we’re addressing those at all levels. It’s nice to see that we’re making steady gains in a lot of areas.”
The first area students showed signs of progress is in the American College Test. In the past four years, the 11th graders administered the ACT failed to meet the state average four times, but in 2018-19 students achieved a 19.6 average on the ACT, which met the state average.
Another important test administered to students in grades three through eight is the Wisconsin Forward exam, which rates the percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in the four key areas of study which are English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Students. In the Spring of 2019, all four areas saw growth including 44.9 percent of students scoring proficient or advanced in ELA (up from 44 percent in 2018), 50.3 percent in math (up from 46.7 percent), 63 percent in science (up from 53 percent) and 58.7 percent in social studies (up from 56.3 percent).
One of the most important factors to consider is the percentage of students graduating high school in four years, and the Chippewa Falls school district is improving in this category as well.
In 2019, 86.9 percent of students graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School. That is the highest rate in four years with 84.8 percent graduating in 2018, 84.8 percent in 2017 and 81.3 percent in 2016.
Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, superintendent of the Chippewa Falls School District, said the fact students in the district continue to excel despite hardships in the community such as the meth epidemic is a testament to the hard work of the students, their parents, their teachers and administration in the district.
“Since 2015 we’ve faced exponential challenges in our community,” Eliopoulos said. “Since 2015, meth referrals to the district attorney are up 256 percent and children removed from their homes are up 193 percent.
"As a result, this has negative impacts for our kids when they have these traumatic experiences and they see violence and criminal behavior," she said. "As this happens it negatively impacts their social development, their emotional development and their cognitive development. Our school district is beating the odds. We can feel frustrated that we’re experiencing these things in our community, but at the same time they’re working hard to overcome these challenges to meet student achievement and actually improve overall. That is certainly not the trend in the rest of the state and is a glimmer of hope for the work we’re doing.”
Eliopoulos said the fact the schools in the district are succeeding while enjoying Division I opportunities is a unique advantage schools in the district have.
“Out of 422 school districts in the state of Wisconsin, we’re 32nd in size and we’re actually 386th in spending,” Eliopoulos said. “We’re able to provide great Division I opportunities, but still be able to be a conservative spending school district with a small-town feel.”
While schools in the Chippewa Falls school district are showing signs of improvement across the board, Eliopoulos said they’re not satisfied and are going to continue to strive to grow and improve in the 2019-20 school year.
A method district officials plan to use is a plan consisting of communicating with the community, outlining governance policies, implementing a variety of strategic plans and planning and accomplishing district goals.
As needs in the district continue to change, Eliopoulos said the district will continue to come together and work for continued student success standing behind the words “One team, one vision, one goal.”
