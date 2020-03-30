CF woman fights cancer, avoiding virus

Since then, friends have stepped up to buy the food.

“A number of people have reached out to me, offered to get us groceries, which is a godsend, because they know I don’t want to be out,” Hunt said.

Some people have dropped off food on her doorstep so they don’t have to enter the home.

Dennis Hunt said he will sit across the table from Annette for dinner but otherwise keeps his distance.

“I literally haven’t touched her in three weeks,” Dennis Hunt said. “She is even sleeping in a different bedroom. I bet I haven’t been within three feet of her. It’s to protect her. Everyone has to sacrifice a little bit right now.”

As she works or relaxes in a different room, they’ll communicate via Facetime.

“It’s not a lot different than my military deployment times,” he said.

IT workers were quickly able to set up an office for her in the home.

“We decided two-and-a-half weeks ago, when it became known the virus was spreading, we knew we had to take action, not just for her, but our collective office,” Dennis Hunt said.