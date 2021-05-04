CFAUSD referendum construction nearing the finish line

The finish line for a local building project is almost in sight.
Construction on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) building project referendum is coming along quickly and is lessening its impact on the daily routine of school faculty and students.
Phase seven of the project at Chippewa Falls Middle School has been turned over to the school for use, punch list corrections are underway and the final bathrooms are being remodeled and are nearing completion. An issue arose, however, with materials and labor, as three chilled beams of the wrong size were delivered. Installation of the proper chilled beams will be coordinated with the school this summer.
“The projects at the Chippewa Falls High School, Middle School and New Stillson Elementary haven’t experienced a lost time injury to date,” business manager Chad Trowbridge said.
Construction at Chippewa Falls Senior High School is nearing completion as well. Fire suppression continues in the 1997 building area and in the auditorium, balancing of the HVAC system is underway and work on the locker room area has been underway for the past several weeks.
Completion of the final two areas is planned to be completed by the end of the summer.
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project included a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase features a larger space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school is using the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology, and make various improvements and repairs. The high school got a new science lab, improved technology and other improvements.
Another referendum building project construction update will be available at next month’s CFAUSD board meeting.