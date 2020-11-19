CFAUSD to remain fully virtual for two more months

I continue to be a strong advocate for in-person education services delivery as the primary source for those services. Our current dilemma is school operations in relation to community health; I do believe that it is safer for our kids to be in our in-person settings with the caveat of, "that's only true if the school and community, in unison, are doing those things necessary to help keep schools open and that the school settings do not contribute to the community spread," which I alluded to when we first moved to fully-remote. Because we are not seeing any decline regarding COVID-19 and its negative impact upon our operations and our inability to fully ensure against contributing to the community spread, we are compelled to remain in fully-remote status through January 21. The current end date was driven by what we know about holidays and their impact upon community spread and that continuity of learning is important, regardless of the model being utilized.