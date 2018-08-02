Since the Chippewa Falls Police Department began hosting its own National Night Out event four years ago, Sgt. Deb Brettingen said the department figured it had doubled its attendance last year.
In reality, they found out, the department had essentially quadrupled that attendance, shooting their first-year attendance of 200 to 300 people out of the water and up to nearly 1,000.
This year, Chippewa Falls police are looking to grow even more.
“We want to see our partnership with the community grow, and through events such as National Night Out, we’re able to connect with the community,” Brettingen said. “They can see us out having fun.”
The annual Chippewa Falls National Night Out will run in the evening on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The free event — celebrated and hosted by various police departments across the United States for the past 35 years — will feature all Chippewa County law enforcement agencies, the local correction centers, fire departments, medical services and wildlife agencies.
Families can enjoy games, sponsor booths, food, squad car tours, informational explanations by officers and a chance to get to know those serving their community.
“This is an event to come meet your local law enforcement to get to know them face to face and enjoy the day with us,” Brettingen said. “It’s key that the police department and the community need to partner together, and that makes the community obviously twice as safe.”
It’s important to teach kids to be familiar with emergency responders, Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Mike Hepfler said.
“So they feel comfortable — as comfortable as they can — (when we) treat them in an emergency situation,” Hepfler said. “It’s just to kind of break that barrier down, so they don’t shy away from us.”
The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department will be at the event for the second year, and is bringing its aerial truck and ambulance and medical units.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Officer Clayton Peters will also be at Tuesday’s event, representing both the sheriff’s office and safety in boating and ATV and snowmobile riding, Peters said.
Representing the recreation and active side of law enforcement, Peters said his presence at the event — along with wildlife wardens and agents — will help further community education on the services that are out there patrolling the county.
“I think it’s overall it’s a good opportunity to just click with the public, to see kind of a different side of what we do,” Peters said. “The event’s gotten a lot bigger, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity and just fun for the kids in general.”
The sheriff’s office, Peters said, will also have a rollover simulator at the event.
The Chippewa Falls Optimist Club is donating 1,000 hot dogs and chips to the event, while families can also enter for a chance to win free Green Bay Packers preseason Tickets, offered by WWIB-WOGO radio stations, and a $100 Festival Foods gift card.
Community organizations, such as Headstart, the Family Resource Center, Northwest Connections, the Chippewa Falls equestrian team and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, will also have booths oriented toward youth and their families, Brettingen said.
Family games and activities will include a bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos and stickers and a Chippewa Falls Police Department favorite, a dunk tank.
“They’re all signing up for that. The officers, they enjoy that. They’re already looking forward to the dunk tank… I can’t get any of them to work the bouncy house,” Brettingen said with a laugh.
Learn more about National Night Out on the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page or online at www.chippewafallspd.org/national-night-out.html.
