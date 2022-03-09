Championing mental health: Motivational speaker Kevin Hines to speak at Chi-Hi Friday

Pain is inevitable, but how you choose to deal with that pain may define the rest of your life.

Kevin Hines, a motivational speaker who specializes in mental health, will present his program on Friday at Chippewa Falls High School at 6 p.m. This free event will detail his brush with attempted suicide, how he overcame it and how others can improve their mental health as well. A book signing will be held following the event.

“If you have ever experienced pain in your life, you should come to this talk, because it may change your life,” Hines said. “I believe pain is universal and inevitable, but how we choose to process it is the most important thing.”

Two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 19 years old, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. He is one of only 34 individuals to survive the fall.

He is now a mental health activist, international speaker, best-selling author, multiple award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur who reaches audiences with his story of an unlikely survival and his strong will to live.

Hines said speaking to people about his brush with suicide for 21 years has brought more levity to his talks, as hope is needed to inspire those dwelling in the darkness of mental health struggles.

“There’s a lot more humor involved with my program now, because you can’t just leave people with a painful story and have them walk away in pain,” Hines said. “I want to leave people with a hopeful story, so they leave feeling inspired to change their own lives.”

The Chippewa Valley-based charitable organization Dominic’s Light is sponsoring Hines’ visit to Chi-Hi to continue their message of improving mental health. The organization was started for Dominic James Curtis, a young man who ended his life after a four-year battle with mental illness in 2018.

If in need of mental health services right now, contact the crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

