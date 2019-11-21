Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is set to begin Saturday, and those participating in the nine-day hunt need to be aware of a few key changes being made for the new season.
Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is set to run through sunset on Sunday, Dec. 1, and some of the rule changes deal with disease and overpopulation of deer.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the biggest change for the 2019 season is for the first time in a decade, hunters will be a allowed to kill does (antlerless permits) and buck-only licenses will not be issued throughout the state. The DNR said this is due to the deer population being incredibly high and is in response to complaints throughout the past few years of the deer population not being properly kept in check.
Another concern and corresponding change being made to the 2019 Wisconsin deer season is designed to fight Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a 100 percent fatal disease that is spread from deer-to-deer through bodily fluids. The effects of this disease include drooping hood/ears, tremors, excessive salivation, emaciation and a lack in coordination that often leads to a lack of fear of humans, which can be dangerous to hunters.
To fight the spread of CWD, the DNR is requiring the disposal of deer carcasses in trash cans or landfills the agency has placed around the state.
In areas where CWD has been spotted, hunters will only be able to move the deer to an adjacent affected county, the CWD affected area or to a taxidermist or meat processor. And in one more act of caution, the DNR is requesting severed deer heads to be submitted to the DNR for CWD testing.
To participate in the gun deer hunting season, hunters are required to have a gun deer license. This includes one gun buck harvest authorization and Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization.
In order to purchase a license, you will be required to show proof of hunter education if you are born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 unless you have completed military basic training in any branch or have completed the hunting mentorship program.
The restrictions and regulations placed on hunters remain the same as previous years. Some of the regulations include felons not being allowed to own or use a firearm, a ban on automatic firearms, dogs not being allowed to hunt deer and a ban on hunting with a handgun (including muzzleloading handguns) if you are under the age of 18.
As for opening weekend gun deer hunting in Chippewa Falls, opening day Saturday will see a high of 41 degrees and a low of 28 degrees with wind average about 11 mph.
Sunday and Monday will tell a similar story with temperatures topping out at 42 degrees Sunday with a low of 34 and wind gusts averaging 7 mph and temperatures topping out at 40 degrees Monday while bottoming out at 30 degrees with wind averaging 13 mph. Hunters are encouraged to dress warmly for the conditions and wear bright colors to stand out properly to other hunters and passing vehicles.
For a complete list of the deer hunting rules and regulations for Wisconsin hunters in 2019, go to the Wisconsin DNR website.
