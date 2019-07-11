CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Bloomer woman is accused of sneaking meth into the Chippewa County Jail.
Bridget J. Miles, 25, 1716 16th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with possession of meth, violating county institution laws and two counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a female jailer learned July 7 that several female inmates may be in possession of heroin or meth. The jailer brought Miles to a separate room for a strip search, and located meth tucked inside her clothing.
Miles will return to court July 30.
Online court records show Miles is incarcerated on charges of bail jumping, possessing narcotic drugs and meth, and obstructing an officer. A charge of operating a drug house in February 2018 was later dismissed.
