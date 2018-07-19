A Bloomer man was charged in Chippewa County court with breaking into a Tilden residence, taking several items and telling authorities he was on an Easter egg hunt.
A town of Tilden couple found Matthew R. Gensler, 23, in their garage June 12, according to the criminal complaint. Gensler had reportedly taken keys to several vehicles and a checkbook.
When an officer responded at 1:32 a.m., Gensler told the officer he had also gone inside the residence, but would not say "why he thought there was an Easter egg hunt at the residence," according to the complaint.
Gensler, of 7997 170th Ave., is facing two felony charges — burglary of a building or dwelling and felony bail jumping — and three misdemeanors: theft of movable property, criminal trespassing in a dwelling and entering a locked vehicle.
He is slated to make an initial appearance in court 1:30 p.m. July 24.
Gensler signed a $2,500 signature bond July 2. He must not have any contact with the Tilden residence or its owners.
