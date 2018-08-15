An Altoona man has been charged with masturbating in front of a teenager and attempting to touch the teenager’s genitals.
Alexzander S. Wilson, 18, of 2336 Bradwood Ave., Altoona, was charged Wednesday with two felonies — attempted second-degree sexual assault-use of force and causing a child 13-18 to view sexual activity — and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree sexual assault, possessing THC and possessing drug paraphernalia.
A 17-year-old girl told a Bloomer police officer that Wilson asked her to give him oral sex, grabbed her and tried to touch her genitals while the girl told him to stop.
Wilson then asked if he could masturbate, and proceeded to masturbate in front of the girl, according to the complaint.
Another woman reportedly gave police a pill bottle containing suspected marijuana and suspected drug paraphernalia, saying the items belonged to Wilson.
Wilson did not admit to the sexual activity, but said the THC and the pipe belonged to him, according to the complaint.
Wilson’s initial appearance in Chippewa County court is slated for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.