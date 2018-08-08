A Black River Falls man who reportedly led police on a high-speed chase through Lake Hallie and Eau Claire last month was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County court.
Corey L. Sprinkle, 32, of 408 E. 2nd St., was charged with fleeing from an officer in a vehicle and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Four people, including Sprinkle, were arrested and an Altoona police squad car damaged after a chase that began in Lake Hallie July 19, Lake Hallie Police Sgt. Dan Sokup said in July.
Sprinkle reportedly fled from an officer at a Lake Hallie residence.
The officer heard a person inside the vehicle yell “Let me out,” and a male eventually exited the vehicle, while Sprinkle kept driving through several residential backyards, according to a newly filed criminal complaint.
Sprinkle drove south toward Eau Claire on Highway 53, speeding through several stoplights and reaching over 100 mph, according to the complaint. An Eau Claire sheriff’s deputy later joined the chase.
Sprinkle later crashed his vehicle and struck an Altoona Police squad car, the chase ending on Interstate 94 near the community of Foster about 20 miles away, Sokup said in July.
EMS transported Sprinkle to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Sprinkle told EMS personnel and doctors he had used meth and heroin earlier that day, according to the complaint.
Drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin was reportedly found in the crashed vehicle.
Three of Sprinkle’s passengers were also arrested, two for having criminal warrants, Sokup said.
Sprinkle is free on a $5,000 signature bond.
His initial court appearance is slated for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
