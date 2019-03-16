A Bloomer woman is accused of taking more than $8,000 from the accounts of four patients while employed at an Eau Claire hospital.
Julie A. Bohl, 35, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Bohl, who returns to court April 25.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police in January began a theft investigation of Bohl after managers at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital determined she took the money between June and August.
Bohl began working at Oakleaf in February 2017 as a patient financial services employee, which put her in charge of taking self-pay payments from patients.
A patient called Oakleaf Dec. 26 because she got a letter from her insurance company indicating she owed the company $8,000.
The woman said she paid Oakleaf $8,000 in August for services at the hospital.
Oakleaf officials checked the woman’s account and did not find a payment of $8,000. The woman said she had a receipt to confirm the payment and brought it into the hospital.
The woman said when she made the payment, an employee — later identified as Bohl — took her down several hallways and through secured areas to a booth.
Oakleaf officials told police this was not a normal procedure for taking payments.
Managers checked a daily desk log and discovered thefts from the accounts of three other patients. Those thefts were for $100 on June 22, $95 on June 27 and $200 on Aug. 15.
Managers linked those thefts to Bohl’s work station.
Police subpoenaed Bohl’s personal bank records.
On the day the first patient made the $8,000 payment to Oakleaf, a $2,500 cash deposit was made into Bohl’s account.
Less than four weeks later, another deposit was made of $2,000.
Bohl left Oakleaf in November. By December, her bank account was in the negative.
An audit of Oakleaf’s computers showed Bohl’s work station had logged into the first patient’s account more than 70 times in August for viewing the account, printing something from the account or making changes to the account.
Oakleaf requires employees to log off their computers whenever they leave their work station and cannot give their passwords to other employees.
If convicted, Bohl could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.