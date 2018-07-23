Two Minnesota men have been charged with stealing cars in Lake Hallie on their way to a Milwaukee wedding, ditching the cars in Minneapolis and causing $18,000 in property damage.
Chippewa County prosecutors filed charges against Mohamed A. Mohamud, 18, of Minneapolis and Abdullahi Y. Isse, 20, of St. Paul Friday.
Both men were charged with four felonies, including:
- Taking and driving a vehicle without consent
- Taking and driving a vehicle without consent-party to a crime
- Theft of movable property
- Theft of movable property-party to a crime.
Both also face four misdemeanors, all involving criminal damage to property.
A Chrysler 300C valued at $19,000 and a Buick LaCrosse valued at $24,000 were discovered missing from the Markquart Chevrolet used car lot July 14, 2017, according to the criminal complaint.
Two other vehicles, a 2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury and a 2016 Mazda6 Sport, were found with $1,000 total in damage.
A Lake Hallie police officer found broken glass on the ground. The stolen vehicles’ keys were kept in a lock box attached to the cars’ windows, the manager said.
Security camera footage from a nearby business showed the Chrysler and Buick leaving the lot at 3:32 a.m., according to the complaint.
Lake Hallie police also found a backpack, reportedly stolen from another Minnesota man, near a Lake Hallie residence located near the Markquart dealership.
A credit card inside the backpack was linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Minnesota Target store. The person who attempted to use the card was Mohamud, according to the complaint.
A Minneapolis police officer eventually found the stolen Buick in the parking lot of a “large apartment complex.”
Other Minneapolis officers found the stolen Chrysler “parked in the roadway blocking traffic,” according to the complaint.
The Lake Hallie officer believed Mohamud stole the vehicles in Inner Grove Heights, Minn., used the credit card at a Target store, discarded the stolen property in Lake Hallie then stole the vehicles, according to the complaint.
Mohamud and Isse were arrested one day after the Lake Hallie car theft. The Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-speed pursuit involving a different stolen vehicle from Minnesota; Isse and Mohamud were both in the car.
Mohamud said he, Isse and two juvenile females were driving to a wedding in Milwaukee when they attempted to stop in Eau Claire July 14 “to find a few vehicles to steal,” according to the complaint.
However, the four had already passed Eau Claire, and landed on Markquart Motors in Lake Hallie instead.
Mohamud said the two men stole the cars and drove them back to Minneapolis.
Isse refused to be interviewed, according to the complaint.
Mohamud is slated for an Oct. 2 initial appearance in Chippewa County court.
Judge Steven Gibbs signed an arrest warrant for Isse Monday.
Isse’s address is listed as the Ramsey County Jail, 425 Grove St., St Paul, according to online court records.
