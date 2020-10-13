Chi-Hi celebrates homecoming in a unique way

Homecoming looked a little different in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District this fall.

The Chippewa Falls Senior High School celebrated homecoming in an alternative way as a result of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Many of the traditional events such as a homecoming parade, class competitions, school bonfire and dance were not able to take place. However, students and staff were able to participate in dress-up days throughout the week, fundraisers and sell homecoming T-shirts.

During homeroom on Friday morning, students were able to watch the live stream coronation on their computers as the King and Queen were crowned before a Senior Class-only assembly.

This method of celebration falls in line with what the nearby Eau Claire and Menomonie Area school districts did to mark homecoming as well.

Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources & public relations for the Chippewa Falls School District, said, “the District is very proud of the way the students and staff have come together to make the best of the current situation.”