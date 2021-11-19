Chi-Hi English Department Student of the Month: Isaiah Vander Top

The English Student of the Month for November is Isaiah Vander Top.

Isaiah, a sophomore, is a student in Mr. Wisner’s English 10a class. Mr. Wisner chose Isaiah because he has consistently worked to be one of the best writers Mr. Wisner has had the opportunity to teach in his years at Chi-Hi. The quality of Isaiah’s writing, already high to begin with, improved as he applied the skills he was learning in class. This is the mark of a great student.

Isaiah is the son of Erin and Ryan Vander Top. His plan after high school is to study either civil or mechanical engineering. Isaiah’s hobbies and interests include reading sci-fi novels, playing video games with friends, kayaking down the Eau Claire river with his family, hiking and watching F1 races on Grand Prix weekends. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since 1st grade and is currently working on achieving his Eagle rank.

