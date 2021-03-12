Chi-Hi English Department Student of the Month: Sabrina Hudson

Sabrina Hudson, Chi-Hi junior and daughter of Therese and Joseph Hudson, is Ms. Olivia Nelson’s choice for March English Student of the Month.

Throughout her third quarter Intermediate Composition course, Sabrina has worked with passion, reflection, and determination to create compelling writing pieces. Never one to settle for OK, Sabrina goes the extra mile to ask for support and feedback to continuously improve her writing. She is a vocal participant in class discussions and can always be counted on to share her insight and invite others into the conversation.

One of Sabrina’s greatest strengths is her self-advocacy: when she asks for support, she is clear, honest, and takes feedback to heart, one of the most challenging but important things any writer must do!

A dancer on the Chi-Hi dance team, Sabrina often writes about and shares her love of dancing with others:

“As you’re trying to choose your song, feel the music as if you are swimming through the seven seas or flying to the moon. I imagine myself as a cat in resemblance to flexibility and a pod of dolphins splashing with contentment.”