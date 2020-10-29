Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Alexis Nicholson

Congratulations to Chippewa High School ninth-grader Alexis Nicholson, daughter of Jessica Nelson, for being chosen as Ms. Pam Bowe’s October English Student of the Month.

“Although Alexis just recently moved here from out of state, she has not let that stop her from being very involved in English 9 class every day. Alexis participates in discussion and asks great questions that show a natural love for learning,” Bowe said. “But most importantly Alexis’ kindness and friendliness to others is what makes Alexis truly stand out at our school.”

Alexis shows her love of reading through her sincere questions and insights into the literature. In fact, Alexis reads just for the sake of reading -- not because she is required to. Recently, Alexis was the only English 9 student in Ms. Bowe’s class to memorize her entire Greek Mythology speech this year.

Alexis’ hobbies and interests include drawing, cooking, reading, and playing basketball. She hopes to someday become a forensics scientist. No matter what career path Alexis chooses to pursue, she will definitely go far in her field of interest.

