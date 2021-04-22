Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Claire Beaudette

Claire Beaudette, Chi-Hi freshmen and daughter of Todd and Bobi Beaudette, is Ms. Elisabeth Jensen’s choice for April’s English Student of the Month. Claire’s first words upon receiving this recognition were “I love English,” and this enthusiasm comes across clearly in her work as she has been a standout student in English 9 this year.

According to Ms. Jensen, “I’m really lucky to have had Claire in class this year. Her positive energy and smile light up the classroom. She is passionate about reading and draws her fellow classmates into discussion through her leadership.” Claire has read numerous books throughout the year, way above and beyond the requirement, and always excitedly shares her thoughts and recommendations. She is determined, expressive, hardworking and an all-around great student and person.

After high school Claire plans to attend a university to further her studies in either the medical field or law, but right now, she enjoys baking for her friends and family and spending time on the lake. She also stays active by tutoring, babysitting and playing volleyball for both club and the school teams.

