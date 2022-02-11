 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Cora Kauffman

  • Updated
  • 0
Cora Kauffman
CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

Cora Kauffman, Chi-Hi senior and daughter of Gordon and Janinne Kauffman, is Ms. Elisabeth Jensen’s choice for February’s English Student of the Month. Cora’s creativity, dedication, and strong work ethic have made her a standout student this year.

Cora’s imagination was on full display in Writing with Style, a creative writing class. Everything she wrote, from informal quick writes to polished fiction, was thought-provoking, engaging, and a joy to read. Through a series of written pieces, Cora created a detailed fantasy world, with each story focusing on a new character. For her final project, she incorporated her love of drawing and made a graphic novel. One of Cora’s strengths in writing is her ability to paint pictures with her words. An example of this comes from a short story Cora wrote about a creature terrorizing her fictional world:

“This creature began to take a form of its own. It festered and grew in the void outside Forus, becoming a vile monster…. On its body grew scales that hardened with the pain of loneliness. Its eyes split into rings revolving through its skull, guaranteeing nothing would leave its sight again.”

People are also reading…

Cora’s creativity extends well beyond the classroom. Every day she explores some creative outlet, such as painting, drawing, writing, or 3D modeling. She also enjoys playing video games, which inspired her future plans. Cora will continue to showcase her creativity by attending UW Stout, majoring in game design and development.

Congratulations to Cora for this honor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Texas-style GOP abortion ban introduced in Wisconsin

Texas-style GOP abortion ban introduced in Wisconsin

The bill would prohibit anyone from performing or attempting to perform an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is present unless the pregnant woman's life is in danger or she could suffer irreversible physical problems from the pregnancy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Man captures amazing moment a robin flew into his palm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News