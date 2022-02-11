Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Cora Kauffman

Cora Kauffman, Chi-Hi senior and daughter of Gordon and Janinne Kauffman, is Ms. Elisabeth Jensen’s choice for February’s English Student of the Month. Cora’s creativity, dedication, and strong work ethic have made her a standout student this year.

Cora’s imagination was on full display in Writing with Style, a creative writing class. Everything she wrote, from informal quick writes to polished fiction, was thought-provoking, engaging, and a joy to read. Through a series of written pieces, Cora created a detailed fantasy world, with each story focusing on a new character. For her final project, she incorporated her love of drawing and made a graphic novel. One of Cora’s strengths in writing is her ability to paint pictures with her words. An example of this comes from a short story Cora wrote about a creature terrorizing her fictional world:

“This creature began to take a form of its own. It festered and grew in the void outside Forus, becoming a vile monster…. On its body grew scales that hardened with the pain of loneliness. Its eyes split into rings revolving through its skull, guaranteeing nothing would leave its sight again.”

Cora’s creativity extends well beyond the classroom. Every day she explores some creative outlet, such as painting, drawing, writing, or 3D modeling. She also enjoys playing video games, which inspired her future plans. Cora will continue to showcase her creativity by attending UW Stout, majoring in game design and development.

Congratulations to Cora for this honor.

