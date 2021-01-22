Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Eric Kragness

Son of Chad and Holly Kragness, Eric Kragness was chosen for Chi-Hi English Student of the Month by Mr. Ingersoll. What first caught his teacher’s attention was Eric’s deft descriptions of machines. Whether it’s the more than half-century-old John Deere he operates on his family farm or a modern high-performance snow-mobile he’s fine-tuning for hitting the trails with the Wheaton Knight Riders, Eric has an almost poetic way of describing the combustion, exhausts, gears and pistons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I turn the key and depress the clutch pedal while I locate the starter,” Kragness said. “I jab my thumb into the rubber coated starter button and listen as the batteries work to get the diesel engine turning over. Once the engine catches I release the starter and watch as the multi-colored smoke pours out of the stack while the engine begins to warm up. All of a sudden I catch the first whiff of the exhaust fumes and they sting my nose. I always think to myself that there is nothing quite like taking in the fumes of a diesel engine, it is a smell that you remember forever.”

Eric displays a quiet maturity that you don’t often see in a high school kid. He knows what he wants to do with his life, and that’s carrying on the tradition of farming. Citing his grandfather as inspiration, Eric truly values the lifestyle and hard work of farming. Troubleshooting machines, connecting with nature, problem-solving, and putting his all into something that he truly values, when some might take it for granted. That’s what’s great about Eric. He takes nothing for granted and finds value in the moment. Chippewa Falls is lucky to have him.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0