Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Evelyn Kelly
Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Evelyn Kelly

Evelyn Kelly
Evelyn Kelly, Chi Hi junior and daughter of Rebecca and Alan Kelly, is Ms. Molly Barnes’ choice for December English Student of the Month.

Evelyn has been a standout student in Ms. Barnes’ AP Language and Composition class second quarter in terms of her scholarship, leadership and work ethic. She’s a reliable leader in class discussions through her willingness to share her own ideas and draw others in to the conversation, and she does excellent written work. Evelyn is exceedingly thoughtful: in the way she approaches her studies, and in the way she treats others-peers and teachers alike.

A very busy and involved student, Evelyn participates in forensics, track and field, Thespians, Spanish Club, Psych Club, GSA and NEHS. Ms. Barnes had the pleasure of working with Evelyn on the Fall Play this year as she led an unconventional tech crew for a livestreamed production. Evelyn is considering a career in theater production or something in the field of psychology.

Outside of school, she enjoys running, hiking, biking, hanging out with friends and working at the Chippewa Candy Shop. In addition to serving the community at Agnes’ Table, Feed My People food bank and doing roadside clean-ups, Evelyn also makes tie blankets and donates them to various fire stations and police departments in the Chippewa Valley. 

