Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Jae Prock

Jae is the epitome of a scholar and champion of the English language arts; she is perceptive, contemplative, and expressive. Furthermore, as a freshman, Jae joined the forensics team, and she has continued her enthusiastic participation in the program through her senior year, earning a silver medal for play-acting and two gold medals in farrago at state competitions. And, as a senior, Jae excels in both AP Language & Composition and AP Literature & Composition.

Jae’s passion for words and drama has lead her to participate in the extracurriculars of Thespians and the high school’s fall plays. Outside of school, she enjoys watching musicals, traveling, cooking, and reading and writing poetry. Indeed, Ms. Prock aspires to one day publish her own collection of poetry. But, before she tackles that endeavor, she dreams of becoming an English teacher, possibly even an English professor someday. She will certainly excel in this as her chosen career.