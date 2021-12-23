Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Kiera Sokup

Junior student Kiera Sokup, daughter of Adrienne and Dan Sokup, is Ms. Molly Barnes’ choice for December’s English student of the month. Kiera is in Ms. Barnes’ AP Language and Composition class and has done exceptionally well in the class thus far this quarter. A regular and valuable contributor to class discussions, Kiera has thoughtful and well reasoned things to say. Kiera’s writing is also strong and focused, a result of her careful attention to her studies and interest in the written word.

After high school, Kiera has plans to major in psychology and become a behavioral therapist. She volunteers through Chi Hi’s Athena and NEHS clubs, and she found particular gratification in the recent book drive she helped with. Additionally, she is a mentor for a middle school student and has really enjoyed that role. Kiera said, “I get just as much out of volunteering as I put in, if not more.”

Congratulations on this recognition, Kiera, which is the result of hard work and perseverance. We look forward to seeing what you do in the future.

