Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Lily Bresina

Junior student Lily Bresina, daughter of Nikki and Garret Bresina, is the English Department Student of the Month for March. Lily was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Amanda Hoepner.

According to Ms. Hoepner, “Lily is such a conscientious student, an avid reader, and a talented writer. Her writing is so fun to read; it's thoughtful, creative, and full of personality. I feel really lucky to have Lily in class. She is genuine and kind, works well with everyone, and has such a positive attitude.”

Lily is involved in FBLA and HOSA, contributing to these organizations and her community in so many ways: helping with toy drives and blood drives, decorating the Irvine Park Christmas Village, wrapping presents for Jason’s Presents, reading to elementary students, and serving at Agnes’ Table.

Outside of school, Lily enjoys painting, baking, playing tennis, traveling, and reading. Her future plans include earning her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nursing and becoming a labor and delivery nurse.

“She is such an asset to our school and our community,” said Ms. Hoepner. “I know that Lily has amazing things ahead of her, and I wish her much success.”

Congratulations to Lily for this honor.

