Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Sydney Gums

Sydney Gums is a delightful, kind, and intelligent person who is a joy to have in class, which is why Ms. Brandrup has chosen her as her English Student of the Month. She is the kind of student that epitomizes the study of English. While it is often perceived to be deciphering literature through the writing of essays, the crux of English lies in a student’s ability to listen and think critically, both of which Sydney excels at.

“She has so many of the qualities we desperately need in this society,” Ms. Brandrup said. “She’s an excellent communicator; her peers felt so, too. She just works well with everyone and leads by example.”

Hers is an example that others should take note of. In her free time, Sydney serves on Youth Court, a program that uses practices of restitution to keep adolescent offenders from entering the criminal justice system. She also participates in Student Council and Chemistry Club. She does all these things while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

The daughter of Jessica and Cory Gums, Sydney plans to study in a Science-related field at a four-year university. Her success in school is balanced with her understanding of herself: Sydney wisely chooses hobbies that help her to recharge after her busy days. One of these, crocheting, was a Communications class favorite when she made adorable little crocheted hearts for a demonstration speech. Students described her speech as awesome. The same could be said for Sydney.

Congratulations to Sydney for this honor.

