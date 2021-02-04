Chi-Hi English Student of the Month: Taylor Simonson

Kind. Conscientious. Intelligent. Positive. These are just a few of the many words that can be used to describe Taylor Simonson, a ninth-grader in Ms. Pam Bowe’s English 9 class.

According to Ms. Bowe who chose Taylor as her English Student of the Month, “Every day in class, Taylor comes to English 9 with a positive and hardworking attitude. In addition to being a leader who is engaged in all the classwork we do, he also is just an all-around good person.”

Taylor has also read numerous independent books this year above and beyond the normal reading assignments. Taylor’s strong academic skills as a reader and writer also carry over to his other classes where he earned an impressive 3.87 GPA in his first semester at Chi-Hi.

Taylor, who is the son of Alisha and DJ Simonson, plans to attend college afterhigh school, but right now in addition to working hard at school, he enjoys working on his neighbor’s hobby farm and riding ATVs with his friends.

“I feel so fortunate to have gotten to know Taylor this year and hope to continue to follow Taylor’s successes in the future,” Bowe said.

Congratulations to Taylor for this recognition.

