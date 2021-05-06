Chi-Hi English Students of the Month: Sydney and Hayley Zimmerman

Sydney and Hayley Zimmerman, daughters of Tracy and Eric Zimmerman, have been named Chippewa Falls High School’s English Students of the Month by their Advanced Composition teacher, Lisa Crocker.

According to Mrs. Crocker, “Usually I am asked to choose just one student of the month, but I was privileged to have Sydney and Hayley, who are twins, in the same writing class. They were exceptional students, thoughtful and creative, regularly exceeding expectations for every writing task I gave them. In fact, Sydney received an award for the essay she wrote for the Chippewa Falls Optimist Club Essay contest, and Hayley’s passion for the environment led her to write an essay to promote responsible environmental policies in school, a cause that she is continuing to pursue.”

Besides their contributions in the classroom, Sydney and Hayley are involved in a number of activities, many centering around the arts. Sydney plays the trumpet for both the high school marching band and concert band and sings in the choir. Hayley plays the French horn for the wind ensemble and she, too, sings in the choir. Not only are they musical, they are also artistic.