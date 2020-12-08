Chi-Hi grad Grace Lenhart returns to Chippewa Falls to pursue her passion

A Chippewa Falls native has come back to the Chippewa Valley to pursue her lifelong passion.
Grace Lenhart graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 2011 and left the state to further her professional degree elsewhere.
After leaving the Chippewa Valley, she obtained a degree in religion from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, followed that by spending time working at a migrant shelter in Mexico City and finally took up residence in Aurora, CO where she taught math/health and wellness at a school. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her world was shaken and everything began to change.
Instead of derailing a career she was passionate about, Lenhart said being forced to work from home was the motivator she needed to take a leap of faith and pursue something she was infinitely more passionate about: art.
“When the pandemic hit, I had already been wanting to leave that work,” Lenhart said. “Since we were working from home, I came back to live with my family in Chippewa Falls and I then I had the feeling that I needed to stay. I couldn’t go back and continue on in that field so I converted my dad’s old woodshop in the basement into my own space and started making art down there.”
Lenhart launched her own website in May, gracelenhart.com, where interested customers can shop through some of the latest creations under the name Studio Grace Lenhart. Prior to operating the website, she had always taken up artistic projects in her free time including showing work in exhibitions and producing commissioned oil-painted works, but launching her business was a much larger step than anything else she’d done in the art world previously.
While Grace has always had a desire to produce works with a vast array of colors, the latest project she’s embarked on comes from a drastically different place subject and color-wise.
“I’ve always been an artistic person,” Lenhart said. “I love nature, botanicals and landscapes which use a lot of bright colors. But my most recent project does something different. I fell in love with the moon while I was living in Denver, so I wanted to integrate that more into my life. So, my latest offering is a calendar with all of the phases of the moon on it which doesn’t have much color in it.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused an abundance of fear of uneasiness in the community for the majority of 2020, Lenhart said the Chippewa Falls community has inspired her to pursue art full time and make a living doing what she loves.
“At first the pandemic seemed stifling, but when I realized I was still in power to do things I became really inspired,” Lenhart said. “So, when I started moving and doing things all of my friends were so supportive. A lot of people I didn’t even know would say it is a great idea and that I should keep going. There is so much resilience and solace in the soul of the people in this community. We can get bogged down by what’s in the news, or what our differences politically are, but we can also simultaneously find just as much joy in the kindness and support of the people around us.”
Grace Lenhart’s art is available to view and purchase online at gracelenhart.com.
