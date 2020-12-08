Chi-Hi grad Grace Lenhart returns to Chippewa Falls to pursue her passion

While Grace has always had a desire to produce works with a vast array of colors, the latest project she’s embarked on comes from a drastically different place subject and color-wise.

“I’ve always been an artistic person,” Lenhart said. “I love nature, botanicals and landscapes which use a lot of bright colors. But my most recent project does something different. I fell in love with the moon while I was living in Denver, so I wanted to integrate that more into my life. So, my latest offering is a calendar with all of the phases of the moon on it which doesn’t have much color in it.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused an abundance of fear of uneasiness in the community for the majority of 2020, Lenhart said the Chippewa Falls community has inspired her to pursue art full time and make a living doing what she loves.