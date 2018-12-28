If the young woman driving the squad car leading the Winter Daze Parade in Menomonie didn’t look familiar to local residents, they will soon be getting to know her a lot better. Kayla Tisol became a full-time officer the day after her graduation from the Law Enforcement Academy at Chippewa Valley Technical College Dec. 19.
Tisol, a 2015 Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate, started with the Menomonie Police Department on Aug. 1, and she was immediately sent to complete training through CVTC’s Academy.
Being a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin takes a great deal of training. The Academy graduates needed to complete 60 hours of college credits to qualify. Many go through CVTC’s two-year Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program, or through a university or other technical college.
CVTC Associate Dean of Emergency Services Eric Anderson said the 720-hour academy instructs the recruits in six areas: policing in America, tactical skills, patrol procedures, legal context, relational skills and investigations. Completion of training at a Law Enforcement Academy is required to become certified as a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin. However, officers can start work with a department before completing the training.
Tisol took a year off after high school, then followed the CVTC route by completing the two-year program and was promptly hired by the Menomonie Police Department. That’s a prized position to be in for an Academy student. Most students enroll on their own, and at their own expense. Those sponsored by an agency not only have their employer pay, but have a job waiting for them when they finish.
For Tisol, it’s a dream come true. “Law enforcement is not your typical job,” she said. “It’s more exciting and more than any job it allows you to stay in contact with the public while protecting them. It allows you to give back to your community.”
Tisol said her interest in the field started early in her high school years. “I have an uncle who’s a police officer and seeing officers do their work looked exciting and appealing to me.”
Working part time for the department while attending the academy, Tisol went on ride-alongs with seasoned officers and got a feel for the community. “When they gave me an opportunity to lead the Winter Daze parade in a department squad car, that was really thrilling for me,” Tisol said.
Tisol was honored at the Academy graduation as the individual champion in the Defense and Arrest Tactics exercises, one of the more challenging components of the training.
Two other graduates of the Academy may soon be joining Tisol at the Menomonie Police Department. The Department has made offers to graduates Erik Weiss of Altoona and Peter Geary of New Brighton, Minn., but formal acceptances of the offers have not been finalized.
The student speaker for the class at the ceremony was Kelsey Davis, who was sponsored by the Superior Police Department. “A career in law enforcement is challenging,” she said. “But you don’t have to carry the burden by yourself. Don’t be afraid to seek the help of professionals.”
The address to the graduates was given by program instructor and former Chippewa Falls officer Rob Teuteberg.
“Someone else’s worst day will be your every day,” Teuteberg said. “That’s the reality. It is absolutely necessary that you develop that internal gratification. If you are looking for a pat on the back, an award or a medal, you’re not going to get it.”
