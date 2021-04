Chi-Hi holds in-person prom, first since 2019

A group of young adults were able to celebrate the next step of their lives together after over a year of uncertainty.

The Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) senior class of 2021 has had a much different experience than they could ever have dreamed of. COVID-19 changed the last year for everyone and resulted in a lot of sacrifices being made.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District wanted to make sure its senior class had the opportunity to enjoy the end of the year by hosting an in-person prom.

Chi-Hi held its senior prom last Saturday in the gym, the first prom they’ve held since 2019.

Katie Smithberg, a senior and member of the prom committee, says she is beyond grateful for an in-person prom.

“Since we haven’t been able to do many normal activities this year, prom is an exciting relief,” Smithberg said. “Even with my mask, that matches my dress of course, prom will be a great time.”

The theme of prom was a starry night. The school nurses and administration worked together to ensure prom was a COVID safe and fun experience for all who attended.

Masks were required to attend and social distancing was encouraged wherever and whenever possible.

