A local musician made her debut on the national stage in one of Thanksgiving's iconic events.
A junior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Sarah Kauphusman participated in the Macy’s Day Parade on Thanksgiving Day in New York to a national audience on television. Kauphusman played in the drumline in the Macy's Great American Marching Band, representing her school and her community performing during the parade.
Sarah’s father Scott Kauphusman said Sarah was extremely excited to participate in the storied event, helping to further her career in music.
“She has her heart set on being a music major,” Scott Kauphusman said. “I know she was really thrilled to death about being picked. She had to go through a fairly extensive audition process to get into the Macy’s band. So she was just really excited about the opportunity.”
Before her performance, Sarah and her new bandmates were able to shop, sight see and rehearse before their early morning call to begin preparation for their performance Thursday morning.
The Macy’s Great American Marching band is an annual assembly of musicians from schools throughout the United States, who come together to perform annually in the parade. The musicians have to post an audition video to YouTube, and after that the selections are judged by a selection panel who then selects the band for the parade. The band receives many more submissions than they can accept, so the competition for the coveted spots is quite rigorous.
The last time Chippewa residents were selected for the participation in the Macy’s Great American Marching band was in 2016 when McDonell Central Catholic High School students John Francis and Samuel Zwickel received the honor.
Sarah’s father said Sarah hopes to participate in the event again next year and hopes her music career will continue far past her 2020 high school graduation.
“Being a junior she has the opportunity to audition for the band again which would be cool,” Scott Kauphusman said. “That’s what she hopes to do and after that she hopes to pursue music as a career in one way or another. She’s great at playing the piano and in the Macy’s band she’s in the drumline. She’s a great overall musician.”
Those interested in learning more about the Macy’s Great American Marching Band can visit the website at http://bit.ly/macys_band.
