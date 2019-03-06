The Chippewa Falls Senior High School FIRST Robotics team held an open house this week in preparation for competition later this spring.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is often referred to as a sport for the mind due to its combination of excitement, science and technology.
Under strict rules, limited resources and time limits, the team is challenged to raise funds, design a team “brand,” hone teamwork skills, and build and program robots to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors.
The 26-person group, now on its fourth year, will compete at the end of March in Minneapolis in a scenario where their robot is to complete tasks similar to loading and preparing a ship in space by loading cargo and applying hatch panels within a two-minute time limit.
Monday’s open house at Club MTC in Chippewa Falls demonstrated the club's robot completing the tasks before it is sealed off to await competition.
Tim Wolter, one of the mentors for the team, noted that the club has only six weeks of preparation for designing and building a robot to meet the specifications, and it’s completely done by students.
“This is absolutely 100-percent student built,” Wolter said. “We are teaching these kids things that really could not be learned in any other format.”
Wolter and others pointed to the need for science and technology skills in a changing workforce.
Skills the students used in creating the robot include hands-on tasks like drilling, sawing or soldering, but also take them into newer manufacturing technologies, like designing and fabricating their own parts.
Kathy Strecker, Chippewa Falls Unified School District Vice President, was present at the open house with other school board members.
Strecker said that planned upgrades to the high school include improved STEAM classrooms (science, technology, engineering, art and math) that hope to include more hands-on skills to help get students ready for technology based jobs.
“That’s where the marriage of all this is just great,” Strecker said of the competition. “Our school is pretty good at realizing there’s a skills gap that needs to be filled.”
Students on the team formed not only the working group, but also organized public relations for the group and the competition.
Chi-Hi senior Nathaniel Riedel has been in the team since its founding, and said that what he has taken away from the groups and competition the most is how to plan for the outcome they want and execute those plans.
“I think it’s the teamwork I’ve taken away the most,” Riedel said.
The group has a number of area sponsors in addition to the Machine Tool Camp where they work, including JAMF, Spectrum Industries Inc. and NOTT Company in Minnesota.
