For a typical high school student, balancing homework, work and a social life can be a daunting task, but one local student is taking on several extracurricular activities as well and managing to thrive.
John Dienger is an 18-year-old Chippewa Falls Senior High School senior with a passion for music, politics and being involved in as many organizations as he can. He is currently a part of Chi-Hi’s orchestra, choir, show choir and a cappella group, and he is the president of the American Club, a member of the Principal Advisory Committee, and a Link Leader with Sources of Strength. On top of those, he is also the student representative on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board.
Dienger said the extracurriculars give him a sense of satisfaction and puts a smile on his face after a long day.
“Being involved in so many things — it makes me feel like I have a purpose,” Dienger said. “I feel like I’m able to make a difference for my school. It can be a challenge to make all of the meetings work and line everything up, but I find it to be an enjoyable challenge.”
Beyond bolstering his college resume, Dienger said working with many students, coaches and instructors has taught him a lot about what he has to offer the world as he nears graduation this spring.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Dienger said. “I’ve learned about my abilities and how much is too much for me to do. The organizations have taught me how to communicate with people and how to balance what other people need with what I need.”
Dienger said these opportunities have been essential to his personal growth. Through the school choirs he was able to go to UW-Eau Claire and work with an honors singing group. By being a member of Flags of the Fallen, he was able to visit Europe for two weeks for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. And as president of the American Club, he was able to interview and work with numerous veterans.
While passionate about Chi-Hi, graduation is on the horizon, and Dienger is now looking to what comes next. He was accepted at UW-Madison for the fall semester. He is interested in political science but is keeping his options open.
When he has free time, Dienger loves to be outside hunting and fishing, but said he doesn’t get out as much as he’d like to.
Dienger said he strongly urges all of his classmates to get involved wherever they can because it will change their lives for the better.
“There are just so many people and extracurricular activities here,” Dienger said. “There is something for everybody, no matter who you are or what you like to do. There is a place for you here.”
Chi-Hi senior John Dienger
