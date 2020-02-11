The Chi-Hi girls basketball team honored Girl Scout Troop 3055 during Monday evening's contest against Holmen, an event organized by the Chi-Hi senior.
Palms is close to one of the families impacted by the Nov. 3, 2018, tragedy in which three scouts and one parent lost their lives and another scout was injured when they were struck while picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie. Both teams wore green girl scouts T-shirts during warmups and three scouts were ballgirls during Chi-Hi's 65-44 victory.
"We've been with them through the grieving process so I think it would mean a lot to them, and I want them to know that the whole community supports them and will continue to support them," Palms said.
Other Chi-Hi sports teams have hosted events in honor of the troop. Palms was part of the softball team's efforts last spring and wanted to host one with the basketball team, putting the finishing touches during the past week. The troop also sold bracelets to raise money.
Holmen coach Nate Johnson and his Vikings were a part of the event with Johnson sharing a special connection as his brother Cam lives in Chippewa Falls.
Colten Treu, 22, 1060 Joseph St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm. He will be sentenced next month.
